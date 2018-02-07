'Dragon Age 4' Release Date Could Be Delayed as BioWare Focuses on 'Anthem'

Facebook/dragonage Promotional image for 'Dragon Age'

The next "Dragon Age" game does not even have a release date yet, and it already looks like it will be delayed.

According to Kotaku, developer BioWare has apparently assigned a large majority of its employees to work on its upcoming game, "Anthem." Sources have told the publication that there is still a small number of people working on the fourth "Dragon Age" title, as well as maintaining "Star Wars: The Old Republic."

It looks like BioWare is focusing greatly on "Anthem" as it devotes most of its talent on the upcoming title. Given that, it looks like "Dragon Age 4" — which is not its official title — is not much of a priority for the developer. However, fans need not worry as the game is already confirmed to be in the works.

Although BioWare has yet to make an official announcement that another "Dragon Age" game is a go, a number of people involved have mentioned that it is in development. For instance, "Dragon Age" executive producer Mark Darrah took to Twitter in January earlier this year to confirm his role in the next title. BioWare general manager Casey Hudson also teased a "story & character focused" game.

Additionally, British writer and game designer Alexis Kennedy revealed in a November 2017 interview with Eurogamer that he will be working on the next "Dragon Age" game as well, describing it as "an unusual arrangement" with BioWare.

"There are huge differences between all of that and what I'm working on at BioWare, which I can now legitimately say is in the 'Dragon Age' franchise although it has been known for a while," he said.

He continued, "Notionally it was a secret but, because of who I was working with, everyone who cared knew. And then the day I started, Mark Darrah [executive producer of the 'Dragon Age' franchise] tweeted saying 'welcome to the "Dragon Age" franchise,' so I thought, well, I guess that's official now then."

Since a release date has yet to be set, though, fans can only wait for an official announcement.