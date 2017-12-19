Dragon Ball 20th Movie Official Site Screenshot taken from the introductory page of the official site for the upcoming 20th “Dragon Ball” movie, scheduled to be released in December 2018.

An upcoming "Dragon Ball" movie has been announced at the recently held Jump Festa 2018, and it may be set to introduce a new set of Saiyan characters, as well as feature familiar ones in a different light. It will be shown to commemorate the long-running franchise's latest anniversary.

And what better way to mark the series' upcoming milestone than to feature the origins of the Saiyans, the alien warrior race to which series protagonist Goku belongs to. The theme of the planned movie will reportedly be "Saiyans: The Strongest Fighting Race in the Universe."

The movie will presumably answer the question of where the Saiyans' seemingly indomitable strength has originated. Additional placards for the newly announced project have also teased a historical number of characters appearing on the film, both old and new. And the keyword "Saiyan" has thus led fans to believe that more Saiyan warriors, aside from Goku, Vegeta, and their sons, will be debuting when the movie hits theaters next year.

Could the Saiyans of Universe 6, who have been introduced in the "Universe Survival Arc" of the ongoing series, "Dragon Ball Super," be making an appearance as well? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are hoping to see these warriors from another dimension, as well as the legendary Saiyan, Broly.

The first "Dragon Ball" feature film, subtitled "Curse of the Blood Rubies," was released in Japan more than three decades ago, in 1986, and from then until 1989, one "Dragon Ball" movie hit the theaters annually. The number increased to two from 1990 to 1995.

However, after the release of the 1996 title, "The Path to Power," the franchise took a break from the movies for 17 years, until "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods" opened in 2013, and was subsequently followed by "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' in 2015.

The upcoming 2018 movie, which is yet to be given an official title, will mark the franchise's 20th feature film and will be released in December of next year.