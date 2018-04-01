'Dragon Ball FighterZ' DLC: Latest Patch Update Reveals Full Character List

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS A promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Shortly after Broly and Bardock officially join the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster, new details emerge about which characters are following suit.

The information comes hidden away in the coding for the latest patch that rolled out for the fighting game. A YouTuber by the name of Mizumi appears to have uncovered them, possibly getting their hands on the list names of all the characters joining "Dragon Ball FighterZ" via downloadable content (DLC).

The next two characters reportedly making their way to the game are no other than Vegito Blue and Fusion Zamasu, characters who played prominent roles in the Future Trunks story arc in "Dragon Ball Super."

Both are merged versions of two characters. Vegito, as fans know very well, is the fusion of Goku and Vegeta with Potara earrings. "Blue" simply depicts the name of the strongest power-up that the duo achieved in this form during the anime.

The heroes only needed to slip into this form in "Dragon Ball Super" because of Fused Zamasu, who is a fusion of the two big bads of the Future Trunks arc, Goku Black and Zamasu, who are already fearsome as individuals.

Both Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu were also added in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and it looks like they will be invading "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as well.

After these two characters hit the fighting game, the next "Dragon Ball FighterZ" DLC characters to join the fray are Goku and Vegeta in their Saiyan forms. The last pair will be Cooler and Android 17, who shot into popularity following the end of the Tournament of Power arc in the anime.

These details match those contained in a leak that emerged not long after the game was released. This very same leak also accurately revealed Broly and Bardock's arrival in the game, although it was initially met with skepticism with Goku and Vegeta's versions being a thing for DLCs.

However, it is looking more and more than this line-up of heroes and villains will indeed make up the post-launch roster Bandai Namco Entertainment has planned for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

For now, however, the company has not made any official announcement on the DLC side of things, but those who loved the Tournament of Power and the important role Android 17 played in it could only hope that this ensemble will materialize in the game as well.

"Dragon Ball" has dominated the headlines in pop culture news in the past few days following the epic conclusion of the "Super" anime.

A new chapter in the long-running franchise is expected to come out in the future, although the next best thing fans can chomp on is a "Dragon Ball Super" movie that will feature a new powerful villain.

The film is expected to explore the origin of the Saiyan, which means the first ever individual to tap into it might be featured in the movie. A new character designed by "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama will appear as well.

This "Dragon Ball Super" movie will be released in December with a tie-in mobile game titled "Dragon Ball Legends."