'Dragon Ball FighterZ' DLC Release Date, News: Bardock and Broly to Land Next Week

Bandai Namco Entertainment Broly in "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

A week from now, the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will gain a new mound of Saiyan muscle.

The downloadable content (DLC) featuring the Goku's father Bardock and the legendary Saiyan Broly will be available on Wednesday, March 28.

Trailers for the first ever character additions to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" have also been released (both are embedded below), giving fans a good look at how the two will fare in the battles.

Broly and Bardock will automatically be unlocked for players who own the game's Season Pass, the Ultimate Edition or the FighterZ Edition. Otherwise, they will have to be purchased separately, with the price yet to be announced.

Like the launch characters, the new "Dragon Ball FighterZ" playable characters will come with their own dramatic finishes triggered at specific moments during gameplay.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Bardock in "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

The one for Broly is activated by his defeat at the hands of Super Saiyan Goku. Bardock's comes after losing to Frieza on the Space stage. Both characters will also have their own Z-Stamp and Lobby Avatars.

Broly and Bardock's arrival in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will also be marked by the release of the Commentator Voice Pack, where Chichi, Videl, and Android 18 get to act as commentators for replay battles. The characters will no doubt have things to say about their respective husbands Goku, Gohan, and Krillin.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" Commentator Voice Pack will be available for free for Ultimate Edition owners. There is no word yet on the pricing of this bundle at the moment.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is also looking to add competitions in Z-Unions in a free update for the game dropping this spring.

In their current iteration in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," Z-Unions only allow players to gather together in support of a specific character, earning rewards as a result. There is no word yet on how the studio plans to inject a competitive spirit to this part of the game.