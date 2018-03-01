'Dragon Ball FighterZ' February Patch Notes: To fix Character Glitches, Add Party Match

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS A promo poster for the fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Video game developer Bandai Namco has recently informed its players about the upcoming changes for its latest fighting game title, "Dragon Ball FighterZ." The patch is now live.

As seen on the official Bandai Namco U.S. Facebook page, multiple characters have been slightly tweaked, as well as some of the features of the game. The biggest change that the patch is looking to apply is the players' ability to engage in a game mode called Party Match, which allows for players to party with others for a three-on-three matchup.

Also, the developer has decided to enhance the replay channel function, which grants players the "Followed Player Channel" and "Search Channel." Just as fans have requested in the past, Bandai Namco decided to add a vibration notification function to alert players that they have found an online opponent during "Finding Match."

Additionally, the patch has added the options to return to the character select screen, or to choose a different stage after a match has been completed. There was previously an issue with the Battle Tutorial mode, which hindered players from seeing the user interface properly after successfully completing an objective.

Furthermore, the patch is slated to fix an issue in training mode, wherein the Assist Gauge refills itself after rapid blocks, as well as some animation issues.

As for the character changes, fans may be disappointed to know that there is no update in terms of character balance; rather, the patch aims to fix some issues in certain characters, such as the tendency for Goku Black to vanish from the screen after accessing his special move. The same issue can be seen with Android 21, wherein she would also disappear after players execute Z-assist.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is now available for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC.