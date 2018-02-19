'Dragon Ball FighterZ' First DLC Characters Revealed

YouTube/Bandai Namco "DRAGON BALL FighterZ" maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.

Less than two months into its release, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has already unveiled the first batch DLC (downloadable content) characters. Developer Arc System Works is introducing an additional eight fighters to the roster post-launch in addition the 24 characters already available in the game.

While publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has been quiet regarding the identities of these characters, Japanese magazine V-Jump recently has the scoop on two of them. They are none other than the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly and Goku's father, Bardock.

Broly's moniker as the Legendary Super Saiyan is once again affirmed thanks to his special – Gigantic Meteor – an enormous energy ball that uses three Ki gauges. On the other hand, Bardock's special attack is called Revenger Assault which when activated allows the veteran Saiyan warrior to transform into a Super Saiyan and delivers a rush attack.

Broly and Bardock are included in the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" season pass along with six yet-to-be revealed DLC characters. Bandai Namcon has not announced the individual pricing for the game's DLC characters so for the meantime, interested players can buy the season pass for $35 USD (£29).

Released back in Jan 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the game was a massive success with worldwide worldwide shipments reached two million units a week after launch. This secured its place as fastest "Dragon Ball" game to reach the milestone.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will also be featured in the EVO 2018 tournamentwhich takes place in Las Vegas this summer. The game will be joining other veteran fighting game titles such as "Tekken 7," "Super Smash Bros," and "Street Fighter V" on the big stage from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of Namco's producers, Tomoko Hiroki, thanked fans for supporting the game and also surprised everyone by revealing that she will also be competing in EVO.