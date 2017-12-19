'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Gameplay Video: Goku Black, Hit, and Beerus Showcase Their Moves

Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot of Hit from "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced three new characters from the ongoing "Dragon Ball Super" series to its upcoming fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ." The announcement was made alongside a new gameplay video showcasing the new characters' moves.

All three characters are heavyweights in their own right having made life a little harder for Goku and the gang in the series. Now they are set to wreak havoc on consoles and PC.

First off is Goku Black, the main antagonist of the Future Trunks Saga of "Dragon Ball Super." The Zamasu arrogantly cutting down his opponents while quickly moving around the screen for tricky mixups which some to label him as the "Evil Ryu" of "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

The next character doesn't need much of an introduction more so with regards to his power. Beerus, the God of Destruction, dispatches his enemies by summoning energy balls which makes it hard to approach him and even harder to escape.

Finally, there's Hit, the legendary hitman. He lives up to his reputation as a deadly assassin by teleporting around the battlefield to deliver crushing blows to his opponent in the blink of an eye.

In addition to the new roster additions, fans also got a glimpse of the dramatic finish feature. These features are basically some sort of a cutscene that are triggered by certain conditions fulfilled after the end of each battle.

Bandai Namco has announced that an open-beta for the game will be held from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16 with early access for users who pre-order the game beginning on Jan. 13. In terms of post-launch content, a season pass is also expected to be released which will add six more characters to the roster.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.