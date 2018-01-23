'Dragon Ball FighterZ,' 'Monster Hunter: World' Headline Huge PlayStation 4 Releases This Week

This week will be huge for PlayStation 4 owners. The list of games releasing over the next few days for Sony's console is led by "Monster Hunter World" and "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and that's just the top of the list.

After Capcom's last round of beta tests to make sure that their servers can handle the demand, the developer of "Monster Hunter: World" is now gearing up for a console release this Friday, Jan. 26, as a recent post from the PlayStation blog reminds everyone.

Bandai Namco "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is coming out to consoles on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

There might be little need for the reminder, though, as the newest "Monster Hunter" title from Capcom is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated releases this year, especially for console owners this week.

Capcom has taken the time and care to do this right, so much so that they have poured their efforts into the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions now so they can focus on the PC version for later.

The last "Monster Hunter: World" beta wrapped up on Sunday, Jan. 21, just in time for the closing of the weekend. When it launches for the PlayStation 4 this Friday, they will also get exclusive in-game content as a nod to "Horizon: Zero Dawn" as a Sony console exclusive as well.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" may need little in the way of introduction, judging from the way fans overwhelmed the beta server in its first open testing round, in their rush to play the game.

The demand was such that after players encountered server and connectivity issues due to the unexpected demand, Bandai Namco had to run a last-minute 24-hour open beta round for the upcoming game.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due to come out on Friday, Jan. 26, as well, with 25 characters confirmed in its roster by the launch date.