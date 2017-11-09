'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Android 16's Devastating Array of Moves Highlighted in New Trailer

Android 16 could have a special move that may deal massive damage to an opponent and himself

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco US Android 16 can use some powerful techniques inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Of all the characters currently confirmed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ," Android 16's inclusion may be the most curious.

After all, he was not the most evil antagonist that Goku and his friends have ever encountered, and his most memorable trait may even be how kind he is.

Developers are doing something new with Android 16, however, as he is expected to have an important role in the upcoming game's main narrative.

Beyond that, developers also showed in a new trailer that Android 16 belongs even just based on his fighting ability.

The trailer highlighted the impressive feats of strength Android 16 was capable of, as he could easily pick an opponent up off the ground and slam them down forcefully too.

Android 16 is also arguably the most robot-like of his fellow Androids, and the trailer drew attention to that as well. Android 16 can use his fists like projectiles, launching them at opponents and dealing significant damage in the process.

Also previewed in the trailer was one of this character's most powerful moves, which is known as Hell's Flash.

While performing this move, Android 16 unveiled two powerful cannons hidden in his arms. He then proceeded to fire off powerful beams of energy using those cannons, and the opponent unfortunate enough to be in range of the blast will be lucky to have even a sliver of health remaining.

Hell's Flash may not be the most damaging technique Android 16 can use in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," however.

Previously, developers listed some of the moves that different characters will be able to use in the game, and Android 16 can use something known only as "The Final Power that shouldn't be used." In all likelihood, this unusually named move is the self-destruct ability Android 16 used in the anime. This is probably Android 16's most powerful move, but it is also one that can leave him in pieces.

Fans will be able to try out Android 16 and the other characters featured in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as soon as the game is released on Jan. 26.