'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Android 18's Many Abilities Featured in New Character Trailer

Android 18 can be assisted in battle by either Android 17 or Krillin

Bandai Namco Android 18 is also a featured character in 'Dragon Ball FighterZ's' Story Mode

Android 18 is one of the featured characters in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and she is one tough combatant.

Fans of the anime series already know that Android 18 is more than just a pretty face, and she remains deadly inside the upcoming game.

Android 18 utilizes a unique style of attacking that can be both physically and mentally damaging to those unfortunate enough to be standing across from her on the battlefield. She is also remarkably agile, and that allows her to strike her enemies quickly while avoiding them easily too.

A variety of devastating energy-based attacks are also included in Android 18's arsenal. This means that she does not even need to get in close if she wants to dish out some damage.

Probably the most unique aspect of the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" version of Android 18 is that she does not fight alone.

As can be seen in this recently released character trailer, the dark-haired Android 17 is more than willing to help out his twin sister.

One of Android 18's most powerful attacks even prominently involves Android 17, as they combine their powers to blast an opponent to smithereens.

Interestingly, it is not just Android 17 who is willing to lend a helping hand to Android 18 inside the game.

According to an earlier article from Game Informer, if Krillin happens to be in the same party as Android 18 during a match, he will be the one assisting her instead of Android 17. For those who are unaware, Krillin and Android 18 are husband and wife, and that is the reason why they are going to work together.

One more thing, aside from being a character who can be selected for matches, Android 18 is also prominently featured in the game's Story Mode as one of the scenarios is built around her.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.