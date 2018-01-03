(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Arc System Works, which is currently developing "Dragon Ball FighterZ," recently took to Twitter to debunk a leak that has been going around within the community.

Without mentioning what it is about, they tweeted "That list is wrong." It inevitably had fans wondering what the studio was talking about.

Fans were quick to point out that it was the list for the purported "BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle" roster provided by a Reddit user, who happens to be the same leakster, who shared information about a list of downloadable content planned for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

He claims that Broly, Bardock, and oddly enough, the base forms of Goku and Vegeta, will not be part of the game's initial release and will be added in the game post-launch.

If you're wondering "why are those characters DLC?" I thought it wouldn't hurt to ask why they were picked, because while I can completely understand Broly and Bardock, Base form Goku and Vegeta was too out there to not want to know if there's some kind of rationale behind it. The answer that I got is that it is almost solely "due to Japan" is the answer I got from one of the two sources who know about those 4.

While it is understandable for Broly and Bardock to be part of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" downloadable content (DLC), it is a bit strange that the base forms of Goku and Vegeta will be released as extra content only.

The leakster believes that this decision is likely to cause "infamy" among fans, but he explains that the reasoning he got from his sources is to "appease the Japanese fanbase as well."

Since they've been pestering ArcSys and Bandai Namco on social media since the game was revealed due to how good, and in Base form Vegeta's case great, they were on "Extreme Butoden."

So it looks like more than anything, a Japanese fighting game developer is including characters to placate the Japanese fanbase. A story as old as time.

The Reddit leakster went on to say that one of the members of the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster will be Android 21, with his source claiming that her "Ultimate form" will be playable as well.

It is unclear if that means they will be completely separate entities in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" or the Ultimate form will serve as her power-up.

It is unclear if this is the leak that Arc System Works was hitting at with its tweet. Either way, fans should not hold out hope (or at least be worried if it is the base form DLC mayhem they take issue with) about the word regarding "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and "BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle."