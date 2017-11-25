'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Bandai Namco Hints at Game's Plot in New Announcement

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The clones as they appear inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Much of the information that has been revealed so far about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is about the roster. However, new details have emerged, shedding some light on what the plot of the highly anticipated game could be.

This comes from Bandai Namco Entertainment's announcement of two GameStop exclusive figures that are "designed to match the in-game look of characters from the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game," as stated on their listing.

These two figures are in the likeness of Super Saiyan Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta but the color of their outfits are different from that of the heroes.

In the announcement, Bandai Namco refers to the limited edition "Dragon Ball FighterZ" action figures as clones who "threaten the safety of the planet."

The clones have ARRIVED to threaten the safety of the planet!

While it was already revealed in the past that clones will be involved, this post confirms that the ones that come into play in the upcoming fighting game are indeed up to no good. This is not exactly made secret with the menacing looks they have on their faces.

Either way, this gives fans a fresh look at what "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be all about. These evil clones of Goku and Vegeta are likely working for none other than Android 21 as part of his plan to take over the planet.

If they have the power and strength of their doppelgangers, which seems to be the case, the heroes will have a lot on their plate. Add to that the fact that the warriors lose their consciousness the minute they showed up.

Indeed, the idea of clones has been popular in the "Dragon Ball" universe recently. A few months ago, fans watched the heroes battle Goku Black, a menacing version of the hero working with the immortal Zamasu in a bid to destroy and rule the world of Future Trunks and beyond.

It was one of the most popular and acclaimed story arcs in the anime as of late. It was the inspiration of many speculations and theories that intensified the excitement as to who Goku Black was and where he came from.

This mystery seems to be what makes these clones of Goku and Vegeta more interesting, increasing the hype around "Dragon Ball FighterZ."