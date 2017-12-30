'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Beerus Now Expected To Be Playable in Open Beta

Open beta will go live for those with early access on Jan. 13

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe Beerus executes a powerful attack inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta is set to start soon. And ahead of its launch, a new announcement should make fighting game fans as well as those people who are fond of the "Dragon Ball" series very happy.

According to a recent report from Shonengamez.com, Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that none other than Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus, will be included in the open beta.

Beerus is one of the more remarkable members of the roster.

V-Jump previously provided some interesting bits of information about how Beerus will be depicted in the game, and apparently, developers are set to make him one of the most powerful characters. As Gematsu reported, Beerus' technique and energy levels are extremely high, and he is no slouch when it comes to power and speed as well. Range is the only area wherein Beerus is somewhat lacking, but even then, his range is still quite good.

Beerus will also be able to use some interesting abilities inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and for those curious to see him in action, they can check out the character breakdown video embedded below.

Beerus is expected to join the other characters who were included in an earlier beta test for the new fighting game.

In an earlier article from Prima Games, the characters included in the previous beta were Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, Android 16 and Android 18.

It is currently unclear if Beerus will be the only one joining that group or if other characters not included in the first beta may be added in the next one. Characters who could still be joining the January open beta are Adult Gohan, Gotenks, Tien, Yamcha, Nappa, Ginyu, Kid Buu, Hit, Goku Black and the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta will go live for those with early access on Jan. 13. Those without early access can join the open beta on Jan. 14.