'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Broly's Tremendous Power Showcased in New Trailer

Broly is one of the first two DLC characters confirmed for the fighting game

Broly is among the most memorable antagonists ever featured in the "Dragon Ball Z" series. And soon, he will bring his destructive power to "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Also known as the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly has turned into a popular figure among fans for a variety of reasons.

Broly is a more complex character than his single-minded devotion to causing destruction will let on.

As the Dragon Ball Wiki detailed, Broly has a tragic backstory. While that does not excuse his actions, it does serve to at least explain in some way why he has become the relentless wreaker of havoc that he is now.

Broly is incredibly powerful as well.

Just to give fans a reminder of how powerful Broly truly is, the developers have gone ahead and put together a quick trailer to showcase his abilities.

The trailer runs for just a little over 30 seconds, and Broly is not even onscreen for the entirety of it. Even so, that is more than enough time to show viewers that this soon-to-be added downloadable content character is such a powerhouse.

Given Broly's sheer size, it should come as no surprise that he can easily pummel and throw around just about any opponent who is put in front of him.

Goku is by no means a small man, and yet he is dwarfed by Broly when they are standing next to each other. The protagonist appears more like a rag doll instead of a competent combatant when facing the latter.

Broly is also capable of heaping on the punishment even without laying his hands on an opponent. From a distance, he can launch those familiar green Ki blasts of his and leave opponents devastated.

He can also take time to charge an attack and then use that to cause massive destruction.

Broly is among the new characters coming to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" via the "FighterZ Pass" and players should be able to hear more about when he will be officially added to the roster soon.