'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Devs Name 11 Playable Characters To Be Featured in Upcoming Open Beta

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Kid Buu is one of the new characters who will be included in the upcoming 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' open beta

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta is already set to begin this weekend, and developers have finally revealed the last bits of information participants need to know ahead of the test going live.

Over on Twitter, developers announced which characters would be playable during the open beta.

Just like with the closed beta, there will be 11 playable characters in the open beta but the members of the roster differ.

Characters from the closed beta who have been retained for the open beta are Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, Frieza, Cell and Android 18.

Now, instead of young Gohan, Trunks, Android 16 and Majin Buu filling out the rest of the roster, they have been replaced by Ultimate Gohan, Nappa, Beerus and Kid Buu.

It is unclear why the changes to the roster were made or why the character count stayed at 11, but at the very least, open beta participants will be able to try out some new fighters who were not playable before.

Once the open beta gets underway, the only confirmed "Dragon Ball FighterZ" characters who have still not been made playable thus far will be Yamcha, Tien, Ginyu, Gotenks, Hit, Goku Black as well as the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta.

Fans will likely have to wait until launch day to use those other characters in the game.

Developers also confirmed that seven stages will be featured in the open beta, with those being the Cell Games Arena, the World Tournament Arena, Planet Namek, Rocky Field (Evening), Volcano, Wasteland and West City.

As seen in the Dragon Ball Wiki, other stages such as the Spinach Wastes and the Sacred World of the Kai are also expected to be included in the game, though it again appears that players will have to wait until release day to see those battlegrounds.

Fans who have pre-ordered a digital version of the game will be able to take part in the open beta on Jan. 13. Entry for all players will be granted a day later.

Those who will be unable to participate in the open beta can still play "Dragon Ball FighterZ" later this month, as its official release is set for Jan. 26.