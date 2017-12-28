'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Devs Working to Include More Characters in the Upcoming Open Beta

Open beta will likely provide access to at least 11 characters, just like the closed beta did

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America The open beta for 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is scheduled for next month

The open beta for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is already scheduled for next month, but it seems that the developers are still not finished working on the game elements which will be featured in it.

Currently, the expectation is that the open beta will include the same characters who were made playable in the closed beta.

According to an article from Prima Games, the characters who were included in the closed beta were Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 16, Android 18, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu. Having 11 characters playable for a beta test is not that bad, but it is a little disappointing considering that there are already 23 characters confirmed for the game.

The good news for fans is that the developers are currently working on making the open beta a bit more substantial.

Spotted recently by Shoryuken, Twitter user "@HiagoXYZ" provided a translation of a tweet from producer Tomoko Hiroki that talked about the current plans for the beta. Hiroki and the other developers noted that they were doing what they can to include more characters in the open beta.

Characters that can still be added to the open beta roster include Adult Gohan, Gotenks, Yamcha, Tien, Ginyu, Nappa, Kid Buu, Goku Black, Hit, Beerus as well as the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta.

Taking into consideration that Goku Black, Hit and Beerus were just announced for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" this month, it may be tougher to include them in the open beta, though the other nine characters may be developed enough already.

At this point, fans are just going to have to wait for more news from the developers regarding the open beta.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta will be made playable to those with early access on Jan. 13. Everyone else will be able to join the testing a day later.