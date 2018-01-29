'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Gamers Gush About Newly Discovered Retro Look as Major DLC Details Leak

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

While "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has stunning visuals and graphics, this is not the part of the game that it is getting a lot of attention right now.

The PC version of the newly released fighting allows players to go old school. A Twitter user by the name Pixelbuster has discovered that in the game's lowest settings, they can experience the game in all its retro glory.

Playing FighterZ on the lowest settings on PC is an experience pic.twitter.com/m6uSLKLoLF — Pixelbuster (@Nittomata) January 26, 2018

To play "Dragon Ball FighterZ" retro style, Kotaku notes that gamers should lower the resolution scaling of the game to a minimum. When at max, of course, the visuals look sharp and highly detailed.

In the game's lowest settings, the super bars in the bottom corner remain sharp but the rest looks like it is from a handheld game from a decade and a half ago. Players can get an extended look in the video embedded below.

Apart from newly discovered "Dragon Ball FighterZ" perk, details about future downloadable content (DLC) for the game have also come to light.

Dataminers over at Resetera did not waste any time and got right into digging into the game files and found information on which fighters will be added post-launch.

If the details found by user named TDLink are anything to go by, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" players should expect to see Broly, Bardock, Cooler, Android 17 Ranger as well as the base forms of Goku and Vegeta in the game soon.

There is also mention of Zamasu and Vegito. The dataminers are not sure yet if the former's Fused transformation will be included as well as the latter's Blue form.

The source also says that these characters are paired up except for Cooler and Android 17, who are expected to be lobby avatars only. The rest are said to be released in twos.

Broly and Bardock are paired up as well as Vegito and Zamasu, and then Goku with Vegeta. Another user by the name Slaythe further explains:

I'm only gonna say that. I do not have actual information on the season pass, so feel free to take it with a grain of salt, I could be mistaken, but piecing a few things together from what I know : Cooler and Ranger 17 would be lobby avatars only. Offered as rewards for season pass owners, over those that just buy one character from time to time. The work on the last two DLC characters has not started or has started very recently. Cooler and 17 being avatars means they permanently ruled them out as being playable, ever, not season 1, not season 2.

Another round of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" datamining also led to the discovery of character models for Super Saiyan Saga Vegeta and SSJ Vegito, which could mean that Z Union and Z League will be added in the game.