'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Here's the Best Way to Enjoy the Upcoming Fighting Game

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot of Hit from "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

As it is with any video game, the specs that the machine users are packing will determine how much they could get out of it. This applies to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as well.

The system requirements for the Arc System Works fighting game based on the long-running anime and manga franchise have been revealed, and thankfully, Bandai Namco Entertainment is not asking for much from players, allowing even older machines to deliver a decent gameplay session.

Of course, the more advanced and premium the PC specs, the better, but players can run "Dragon Ball FighterZ" in a PC with an AMD FX-4350 and 4.2 GHz clocked Intel core i5-3470 processor at 3.20 GHz. 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 1 GB of video memory for the graphics processing unit (GPU) RAM will be fine.

In line with this, a Radeon HD 6870 1GB or GeForce GTX 650 Ti would get the job done. DirectX 11 and DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset are a must though. Even PCs running a 64-bit Windows 7 will do.

To fully enjoy "Dragon Ball FighterZ," however, Bandai Namco Entertainment recommends playing it on a PC packing an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 at 3.2 GHz or a 3.40 GHz clocked Intel Core i7-3770 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 2 GB of GPU RAM.

A Radeon HD 7870 or a GeForce GTX 660 will ensure a smoother experience for players and will allow them to enjoy the graphics, which is one of the biggest selling points of the game.

Like the minimum requirements, DirectX 11 and DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset are a must for the complete "Dragon Ball FighterZ" experience.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released on Jan. 26 on the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Those who have the system requirements ready can preorder the game via Steam now.