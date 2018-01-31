'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Leaked List of Characters for First DLC Appears

Bandai Namco official website A screenshot from "Dragon Ball FighterZ," showing Beerus' Spheres of Destruction skills.

Reports have revealed that despite the recent release of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," some data miners have already scrutinized it, which revealed what may be a leaked list of the characters that might come in the highly anticipated first downloadable content (DLC). Further reports also reveal that there will be two new modes on top of the new characters.

According to reports, the list was leaked by a member of TDLink and he found several unused models for what can only be assumed as the characters that will make their way to the game in the first and yet to be titled DLC. The list includes Zamasu, Broly, Android 17, Cooler, Bardock, and Vegito. There were also models for Goku and Vegeta and it was revealed that the models represent the aforementioned characters in their regular forms. Game developer Arc System Works has yet to confirm or deny anything, which is why fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Despite the uncertainty and the mystery of the models that the data miners found, further reports also reveal that they found two modes that have yet to be used. The modes are called Z Union and Z League. While the former is hypothesized to be for some sort of a co-op or team mode, the latter is more likely to be ranked game mode. Again, there is no word from Arc System Works, but fans are already looking forward to the content of the new DLC.

More information is expected to be released in the coming months. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, for those who would like to get a taste of what "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has to offer, the critically acclaimed game title is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.