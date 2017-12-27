'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Learn More About the Assist Attacks Characters Will Have in the Game

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Assist attacks are available for every member of 'Dragon Ball FighterZ's' roster

Characters inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ" can inflict damage even when they are not the ones being directly controlled by the player, thanks to the presence of assist attacks.

Each member of the roster possesses an assist, and recently, "AlzarathEX" took the time to compile all of them and present them in GIF form.

An article from EventHubs contained the different GIFs presented by "AlzarathEX," and the first one featured showed Goku emerging from the shadows to launch his trademark Kamehameha attack. The other form of Goku included in the game, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, prefers to launch a simple diving kick.

Vegeta's assist attack features him leaping into the air and launching a volley of Ki blasts. Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta's assist is even better, as it features him using his favorite Big Bang attack, though it does require a bit of charging time.

Young Gohan's assist has him landing a mean-looking uppercut on an unsuspecting opponent, and the adult version of this character included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" uses a very similar attack.

Trunks can blow opponents away with his assist, while Gotenks goes with the Galactic Donuts attack.

Piccolo helps out by using a homing attack, Tien fires a horizontal beam, and the mighty Yamcha shows off his martial arts abilities via the Wolf Fang Fist.

Krillin features the most unique assists in the game, as he can throw up to three Senzu Beans that provide healing, launch rocks that do a bit of damage, and when he's done with those, he shifts to using projectile attacks.

Android 18's assist has her putting up a barrier while Android 16 goes with an energy-based attack.

Nappa can cause the ground to explode with his assist, while Ginyu keeps it simple by launching a shoulder tackle.

Frieza also blows up a chunk of the battlefield for his assist. Cell fires a Kamehameha from above.

Majin Buu fires some pink smoke in the direction of the enemy, while the so-called "Kid" version of this character uses a bouncing attack.

Hit showcases his awesome speed by going with a quick yet forceful kick. Goku Black fires a pink Kamehameha attack.

Lastly, Beerus' assist involves one of his Spheres of Destruction.

It is also worth noting that some characters in the game can be assisted by those who are not members of the main roster.

According to an article from Prima Games, Android 18 can be helped out by Android 17, Goku Black is aided by Zamasu, Tien can call on Chiaotzu, and Ginyu can benefit from the assistance provided by the members of the Ginyu Force.

An earlier article from Game Informer also revealed that Sorbet can emerge and assist Frieza in battle.

Fans will soon be able to check out all these assist attacks for themselves, as "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is already due out on Jan. 26.