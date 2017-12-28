'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Learn More About the Different Attacks Tien Can Use

Tien possesses one of the more unique attacks in the game

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Chiaotzu can help out Tien inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Tien is not the most memorable character to ever come out of the "Dragon Ball" series, but he is still an interesting one, mainly because he can utilize some unusual techniques that will be included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

A new video posted by Bandai Namco featured eSports commentator "Hellpockets" breaking down Tien's atypical moveset.

First off, "Hellpockets" showed Tien pulling off one of his combos in the game. While executing this combo, he attacked his enemy using sharp hand strikes before launching whoever this unfortunate foe may be into the air with an attack that looked more like a volleyball move.

Another interesting move Tien can make involves an appearance from his good friend Chiaotzu. As soon as he appeared onscreen, Chiaotzu used an attack that froze an opponent in place. Thanks to this, Tien then moved forward and attempted to land a combo on his enemy.

Arguably the most interesting attack Tien can use inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is the one known as Tri Beam.

There are two reasons for why this attack is quite special.

The first reason was shown in the video above. As "Hellpockets" demonstrated in the clip, holding down the buttons for the Tri Beam attack can result in the opponent being hit with more blasts.

The second reason for why the Tri Beam attack is quite unique is because it can damage Tien significantly too. As was noted in an earlier report from Shonengamez.com, Tien's Tri Beam has been described as a "double-edged sword," so players have to be careful when they use it or it may end up doing more harm to them than to their opponent.

Players may not be immediately drawn to Tien right away, but considering that he is one of the easier characters to use in the game, he should gain more fans as time goes on.

More news about the movesets of the other characters included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available soon.