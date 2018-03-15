'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Lobby Avatar, Alternate Colors for DLC Character Broly Surface Online

Broly is one of the first two DLC characters coming to the fighting game

Bandai Namco Broly inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Broly is set to join the roster of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" in the near future, and a few other goodies are going to be added to the fighting game along with him.

Spotted by EventHubs, a recent issue of Famitsu gave fans a sneak peek at Broly's lobby avatar and alternate colors.

Beginning with his lobby avatar, Broly has been "chibified" just like the other members of the roster. His hair still features that distinct yellow green hue, and the pupils of his eyes are missing, which is consistent with his traditional character model.

It is hard to imagine a "chibified" avatar looking anything other than cute, but there is a certain intimidating quality that Broly's avatar gives off.

Players may also be able to choose from six available colors for Broly once he is added to the game.

There is the default color that fans will recognize right away and five others that change up the look of Broly's garb.

EventHubs noted that the color of the jewel present on Broly's outfit also changes.

At this point, developers have yet to announce exactly when Broly will be added to "Dragon Ball FighterZ," though they have provided a trailer that showcases his different abilities.

In the trailer, Broly showed off the kind of power that caused many of those who know him to cower in fear upon mention of his name.

Broly is an impressive physical specimen, one who is capable of easily beating up any opponent placed in front of him. Staying away from him is not a good approach to take in battle as well, as that will just lead to him firing off powerful blasts of energy.

Broly is one of the first two characters confirmed to be included in the "FighterZ Pass," with the other one being Bardock.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" players should be able to hear soon enough when Broly and Bardock will be added to the game.