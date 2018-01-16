'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Move Lists for New Characters Featured in the Open Beta Surface Online

Adult Gohan, Kid Buu, Beerus and Nappa were the new characters included in the open beta

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Kid Buu inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is almost ready to hit stores, but before it does, fans can spend the days leading up to its arrival learning about what the different characters in the game will be capable of.

To help fans out with that particular task, "@DBfighterZgame" shared images that featured the move lists of some members of the roster, including those of the four characters – Adult Gohan, Kid Buu, Beerus and Nappa – who were made playable for the first time during the open beta.

The folks over at EventHubs have provided translations of the names of the moves listed for those who cannot read the text in the shared images.

Beginning with Adult Gohan, this character's moveset seems pretty straightforward, with strike-based moves mixed together with powerful beam attacks. It is not the most unique moveset, but it will likely not deter fans from using this popular character inside the game.

As for Kid Buu, it seems that he will have access to an array of destructive beam attacks, including ones that may appear ordinary at first but are actually pretty damaging when they land.

Beerus' moveset prominently involves spheres. Opponents are going to want to steer clear of these spheres since getting too close to one means being at risk for bodily harm.

Nappa also has some interesting moves that he can pull off inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ," though arguably his most unique attack is the one that features a cameo appearance from a Saibaman.

Developers previously provided the move lists for some of the characters that were introduced early on. Featured in a tweet from Bandai Namco US were the move lists for Goku, Vegeta, Young Gohan, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 16, Android 18, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu.

Players may have to wait until launch day if they want to find out which moves the other characters will be able to use inside the game.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released on Jan. 26.