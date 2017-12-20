'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Open Beta Details Announced, Editions and Bonuses Detailed

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Fans will get another chance to try the highly anticipated fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" before it officially hits the shelves.

This is through an open beta test for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which players can take part in starting Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 a.m. ET. Those who preordered the game can get a full day headstart.

This means the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" beta test will start for them as early as Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3 a.m. ET. The event will end on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 2:59 a.m. ET.

The open beta test is expected to have the same character lineup featured on the closed beta test including Goku, Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Future Trunks, Krillin, Piccolo, Android 16, Android 18, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta test will be held a couple of weeks before the game releases on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Jan. 26.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment offering will come in various editions including the $95 FighterZ Edition, which comes with a copy of the title and a game pass, which is otherwise sold separately for $35. It includes eight additional characters, each with a stamp, lobby avatars and alternate colors.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will also come in the form of the Ultimate Edition priced at $110, which is only available digitally. It includes everything the FighterZ edition comes in plus the Anime Music Pack that includes 11 songs from the "Dragon Ball" anime and a commentator voice pack.

Lastly, players can also pick up the game in CollectorZ Edition, its most expensive version at $140, which will include a 7-inch tall Goku statue with exclusive "Manga Dimension" coloring, an exclusive steelbook and three art boards packaged in a special CollectorZ box. The FighterZ pass is not part of the bundle though.

Apart from the extra 24 hours of the beta test, pre-ordering "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will grant players the Day One Edition, which comes with Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, two exclusive lobby avatars and three stamps.