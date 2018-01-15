'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Open Beta Proves To Be Problematic and Riddled With Bugs

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Promotional image for 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Recent reports have revealed that after much anticipation, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" had become available for an initial open beta experience. However, despite the time that it took to develop, the open beta proved to be problematic, as it soon became apparent that it was riddled with bugs.

According to reports, the bugs make it challenging to log on and experience what "Dragon Ball FighetrZ" has to offer. It became apparent that despite the persistent efforts of fans to take part in the open beta, the bugs would not let them log in the PlayStation 4 version of the highly anticipated game. Some also network errors on the open beta of "Dragon Ball FighetrZ," and soon enough, fans were beginning to clamor for an extended beta experience despite the impending release of the full version of the game. Fans were also reminded that betas were launched with the intention to test the limits of the servers, and as such, the developers should not be too hardly blamed for what transpired.

"Our team is working hard on optimizing the open beta but ran into some issues that cannot be addressed in a short amount of time, so we are asking for your patience until the next server update," said game developer Bandai Namco in a statement, as reported by GameSpot. "The current open beta will remain online and available so that the players who can log in and play it, can keep doing so. Please note, that if we cannot address the issues within a decent amount of time, we will consider extending the open beta of Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Currently, the beta for "Dragon Ball FighterZ remains to be open for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Bandai Namco is expected to release more information, especially since "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due out on Jan. 26.