'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Start Times for Upcoming Open Beta Revealed

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is already due out this month though fans can check out the game for themselves even ahead of launch day, thanks to an upcoming open beta.

As seen in a press release published on Gamasutra, the open beta will first be made accessible on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. EST).

It is worth noting that not all fans will be able to take part in the open beta on that day. Only those who have pre-ordered the game will get to join the open beta on Jan. 13, thanks to their early access privileges.

Fans who have opted not to pre-order the upcoming fighting game will not have to wait that long to gain entry, however, as the open beta will be made accessible to them on Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. EST).

The open beta will conclude for everyone on Jan. 16, also at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. EST).

Developers have yet to fully detail what the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" open beta will feature, though it was revealed recently that it will contain at least one new playable character.

A recent issue of Shonen Jump revealed that Beerus will be a playable character in the open beta, Shonengamez.com reported.

Beerus' inclusion in the open beta comes as a bit of a surprise as he was one of the newer characters announced for the game and he was also not included in the previously held closed beta.

It is unclear if Beerus will be the only new character included in the open beta or if others may join him.

For those curious, the characters who were featured in the closed beta were Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Krillin, Piccolo, Android 16, Android 18, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu, according to an article from Prima Games.

It is widely expected that the characters featured in the closed beta will be included again in the open beta.

Following the open beta, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be officially released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.