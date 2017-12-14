'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Stats and Some Skills for Beerus, Goku Black and Hit Revealed

Beerus may be the most impressive character in the game statistically

Three more characters have just been revealed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and they are among the most powerful members of the roster.

According to the latest edition of the V-Jump magazine, Beerus, Goku Black and Hit from "Dragon Ball Super" will now be taking their impressive fighting abilities to the upcoming game, Gematsu reported.

In addition to confirming the three new characters, V-Jump also shared some interesting details regarding their stats and some of their abilities.

Beginning with Beerus, Universe 7's God of Destruction can stake a claim to being the most statistically impressive character in the game. His technique and energy levels are incredibly high, and he can stand with anyone with regards to power and speed as well. Even Beerus' reach is just a few notches down from the top level.

Beerus will be able to use some interesting moves inside the game as well, and his "Spheres of Destruction" technique can be particularly difficult to deal with as it prevents movement.

Next up is Goku Black, and from a statistical standpoint, this new addition to the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster is a well-balanced character. Goku Black is capable of producing clones inside the game, and interestingly enough, Zamasu will be able to help him out too.

According to the Dragon Ball Wiki, Zamasu was a former Supreme Kai apprentice and is pretty powerful himself so he and Goku Black working together in the game should be interesting.

Last up is Hit, and speed-wise, he may have no equal in the game. True to his name, he will be doing a lot of striking in the game, and his special ability involves him stopping time and unleashing a number of attacks. Hit is one of the more technical fighters included in the roster too, making him a must-try character.

Fans will be able to fight as Beerus, Goku Black, Hit and the other members of "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster as soon as the game is released on Jan. 26.