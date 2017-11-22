'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Stats for Kid Buu, Ultimate Gohan and Gotenks Revealed

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Kid Buu inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Three new characters were announced just recently for "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and their stats suggest that they will be formidable combatants.

The game's official Japanese website contained new details about Kid Buu, Ultimate Gohan and Gotenks, and the folks at Shonengamez.com provided translations of those.

Starting with Kid Buu, this particular character manages to pack plenty of power into a small frame. Kid Buu features top marks in power and speed and even his technique and energy stats are second to none. The only real drawbacks to Kid Buu are this character's less than ideal reach, and he may also be difficult to use properly for fighting game newbies.

Developers also noted that Kid Buu has quite the interesting array of moves inside the game, so opponents need to be prepared for anything.

Next up is Ultimate Gohan, and according to the developers, he can use a technique that can change how his other moves work inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

As for Ultimate Gohan's stats, he features top-of-the-line speed inside the game, and he couples that with excellent technique. That speed and technique combo makes Ultimate Gohan one of the easier to use characters. It is worth noting that Ultimate Gohan's power and reach stats are not at the elite level, however.

The last of the three is Gotenks and this character is also capable of using unique moves inside the game, moves that are both hilarious and highly damaging. Similar to Ultimate Gohan, Gotenks is easy to control in battle, and his speed and energy stats are really good as well. Gotenks does feature one glaring flaw, however, as his reach is quite bad.

For those fighting game fans who want to learn more about Gotenks, they can check out the recently released trailer featuring him that is embedded below.

Fans will be able to try out Kid Buu, Ultimate Gohan and Gotenks inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ," as soon as the game is released on Jan. 26.