'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Teaser Trailers For DLC Characters Bardock And Broly Now Live

Bardock and Broly are first two characters coming to the fighting game via the 'FighterZ Pass'

Bandai Namco Bardock in Super Saiyan form inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Developers finally revealed recently that Bardock and Broly are coming to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as downloadable content additions. And now, more details and even trailers have been provided for them.

Beginning with Bardock, he was shown wrapping a bandana around his head as he prepared for battle. And just before it cuts out, it is hinted that he is about to power up significantly.

Interestingly enough, developers have made it possible for Bardock to turn into a Super Saiyan in the game, and that will even be one of his special moves.

It is worth noting though that Bardock is more than capable of putting up a good fight even without tapping into his hidden power, though perhaps that should be expected of Goku's father.

Developers also remarked that from a gameplay standpoint, Bardock will be easy to learn but it will be difficult to completely master his moves.

Chaining combos with him can be difficult, but players will be rewarded if they familiarize themselves with this character as some of his attacks are apparently tough to counter.

The other DLC character that has already been confirmed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is Broly.

Broly is one of the most famous antagonists ever featured in the "Dragon Ball" series, and that has likely played a role in many fans requesting that he be added to the game.

The teaser trailer manages to capture that awesome aura of Broly's and players likely cannot wait to use his devastating moves.

Developers noted that Broly will feature exceptional power and reach inside the game, and that should only serve to further boost his popularity among fans.

The exact release dates for Bardock and Broly are not known at this time, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out about those.

Bardock and Broly are just two of the characters coming to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" via the "FighterZ Pass," and there are six more DLC additions expected to be revealed in the future.