'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: The Vicious Kid Buu Stars in the Latest Character Trailer

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Kid Buu inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Unlike many of the villains who Goku and his friends have faced over the course of the "Dragon Ball" series, Kid Buu is not one for complicated schemes or pushing philosophies. Instead, he is all about causing mayhem wherever he goes, and it just so happens that his next destination is "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Developers provided a little preview of Kid Buu's destructive potential via a new character trailer, and it seems that they have captured the unpredictable and violent nature of this fearsome being quite well.

Packed inside Kid Buu's diminutive frame is power capable of eradicating anything or anyone in front of him. He chooses to disperse all that energy in different ways as well.

His Assault Rain move is one that he can use to shoot opponents right out of the sky or to just simply rain destructive energy down on his opponents. Kid Buu also has his own version of the Kamehameha, and it bathes the unfortunate opponent caught up in it in a flood of powerful energy.

Arguably, the most powerful of Kid Buu's many moves is the one known as the Planet Burst, according to the Dragon Ball Wiki. This is a move Kid Buu has already used to eradicate entire planets, and it has the look of being similarly destructive inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Beyond having an impressive array of attacks, Kid Buu also has similarly eye-popping stats inside the game.

As developers noted, his energy, power, speed and technique stats are all at the elite level, and only his reach lags behind other members of the roster.

It is clear that the developers are doing what they can to make Kid Buu as terrifyingly powerful in the game as he is in the series.

The good news for players is that they will be able to see for themselves if the developers have managed to successfully and accurately recreate Kid Buu soon, as "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is already due out on Jan. 26.