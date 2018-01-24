'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Two New Trailers Arrive Ahead of Game's Release

Bandai Namco A screenshot of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," showing Beerus' Spheres of Destruction skills.

Two trailers for the upcoming game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" have arrived at the release of the game draws near.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is just days away from hitting the store shelves, and two new trailers have been released to herald its arrival. The first of the two trailers show the game's combat gameplay while the second one introduces a new playable character in the game.

As seen in the gameplay trailer, it is understandable why "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is one of the most anticipated games. For Gamespot, the trailer has demonstrated its ability to recreate the look and feel of the anime between its cutscenes and actual gameplay. the publication opines that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has succeeded in capturing the essence of the "Dragon Ball" anime, including its characters, animation, and humor, and making it into a game.

The second trailer, on the other hand, has revealed that Android 21 is a playable character in the game. As seen on the character reveal trailer, the "Dragon Ball" character terrorizes the battlefield, showing her tendency to easily trample her enemies.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" features a total of 24 playable characters, and most of those included in the game are known to the avid and longtime fans of the "Dragon Ball" anime series. However, of all the characters in the game, it is said that Beerus, who was first introduced in the "Battle of the Gods" game, is the strongest character as, after all, he is the God of Destruction from Universe 7.

The game consists of three story arcs, and its story mode will have the player uniting the heroes to stop Android 21 carrying out her evil plan.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" hits the store shelves this Friday, Jan. 26, and will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The game will also be available for PC players via Steam.