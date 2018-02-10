Developers set to add eight DLC characters but have yet to reveal who they will be

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Eight DLC characters are coming to 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' later this year

Developers are going to add eight new characters to "Dragon Ball FighterZ," but thus far, they have to reveal which specific combatants they are working on.

Fans obviously have their own ideas for which characters should be added to the game.

One suggestion from a fan of the game is drawing some attention online due to which character was requested and who put forth the idea.

Spotted recently by JustPushStart, voice actor Christopher Sabat suggested that none other than Mr. Popo himself should be one of the new characters added to the game.

Sabat is well-known for lending his voice to popular "Dragon Ball Z" character Vegeta, so perhaps a suggestion coming from him has a little more weight behind it compared to requests from other fans.

Still, could Mr. Popo really be added to the roster of "Dragon Ball FighterZ?"

Well, he has the potential to be an intriguing combatant at the very least.

Mr. Popo is actually a highly skilled martial artist, and on top of that, he is also capable of swallowing a powerful energy-based attack.

It is also worth noting that Mr. Popo did train young Goku for quite some time, and that is another indicator that he is no slouch in the combat department.

From a roster-balancing standpoint, Mr. Popo is also unique enough that developers could add him to the roster and not worry that he would play too similarly to someone else already in the game.

Now that the idea is out there, it will be interesting to see how fans and the developers themselves react to the idea of Mr. Popo being made playable and whether they will feature him as one of the eight DLC characters.

It is also worth pointing out that there are plenty of other "Dragon Ball" characters currently not in the game who may merit a selection over Mr. Popo. Broly is a popular figure among fans, and developers may also use those open DLC slots to feature more characters from "Dragon Ball Super."

More news about which DLC characters will be added to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available in the near future.