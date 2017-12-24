'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: What Players Can Expect From the God of Destruction – Beerus

Beerus' different attacks have been shown in a new gameplay video

Beerus is now officially included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster, and considering how much power this character wields, there is a good chance that he will quickly develop into a fan favorite.

Developers had revealed previously that Beerus was a character who specialized in using "attacks without any blind spots," and those were highly destructive ones as well.

A recently posted character breakdown video for Beerus showcased the different moves in his arsenal.

Multi-time world fighting game champion Carl "Perfect Legend" White noted that the God of Destruction was a character with some unique moves. As shown in the video, Beerus is capable of launching a combo right after landing a Ki Blast and then executing a vanish. A player unfortunate enough to be on the opposite end of all of that will likely suffer significant damage.

Beerus also makes use of orbs inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and he can use these to keep opponents at bay. He can also be aggressive with those orbs and throw them right into whoever he is facing.

The breakdown video also offered an early look at one of Beerus' special moves, and it appeared to be incredibly impressive.

Beerus' moves were not the only ones worthy of admiration.

From a statistical standpoint, this recently introduced member of the roster also stood high above many of the others included in the game.

As seen in a recent report from Gematsu, Beerus' technique and energy levels are remarkably high, to the point that other members of the roster can just look up in awe. This character also featured exceptional power and speed, and while his reach was not the best in the game, it is still more than good enough.

For those fighting game fans who are looking to master the character with the greatest potential, they may need to look no farther than Beerus.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released on Jan. 26.