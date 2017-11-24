'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: What Players Need to Know About Arcade Mode

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ's' Arcade Mode is accessible via the game's Lobby

Just as with many other fighting games, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is going to launch with an Arcade Mode included, and it is one that players may be interested in checking out.

New details about Arcade Mode were provided recently by the developers, and from what they have revealed, it seems like this element of the game will be quite challenging.

Similar to the other modes included, players will take control of three different characters while in Arcade Mode. It was not specified if players will be able to select the fighters themselves, though that appears to be the case.

Once the team of three has been put together, players will now be able to choose from one of the three courses available in Arcade Mode.

The three courses are Snake Way Course, Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course and the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course. Fans of the "Dragon Ball" series will likely recognize the names of those courses as ones that were also linked to particular areas.

It is possible that the course names simply indicate which stages will be used for the upcoming Arcade Mode battles.

Developers did not say how many battles players would have to go through in each Arcade Mode course, though they did note that the fights were expected to get progressively tougher.

If players take the time to complete all three Arcade Mode courses included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," they will then unlock a new Hard Mode.

Hard Mode is not the only thing players will receive from investing time and effort into Arcade Mode.

Over the course of going through Arcade Mode, players should be able to obtain Zeni points. They will then be able to spend these points at the in-game shop to purchase alternate colors for characters and other items.

Players will be able to try out "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" Arcade Mode for themselves as soon as the game is released on Jan. 26.