'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Now Part Of EVO 2018 Championship Lineup

Bandai Namco A screenshot from "Dragon Ball FighterZ," showing Beerus' Spheres of Destruction skills.

The EVO 2018 is a mix of old and new, with the addition of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" to their line-up. Arguably the world's biggest fighting game tournament, the event will feature eight titles in Las Vegas this year including entries from mainstay franchises "Street Fighter 5," "Tekken 7" and "Super Smash Bros. Melee."

Sadly, "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" wasn't able to make the cut this year despite being present in the majority of past EVO events. Not to worry though, because in its place are new titles which are expected to bring in new fans to the video game staple that is the fighting game genre.

After being launched last month on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was met with great enthusiasm among fighting game fans. In its first week alone, the game sold over 2 million copies and was a hit with critics.

Many praised the game's art style, combat system, cast of playable characters, and story mode for being faithful to the source material. Touted as one of the best fighting games of the year, it would be a huge blunder if the title didn't make the cut for EVO 2018.

In addition to "Dragon Ball FighterZ," Arc System Works' 2D fighting game "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will also be making its EVO debut this year. While not as stellar as its fellow first-timer, the game's roster is definitely one point of interest featuring characters from "BlazBlue," "Persona 4 Arena," "Under Night In-Birth" and "RWBY."

EVO 2018 will be held from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to tournament co-founder Joey "MrWizard" Cuellar the five games that will be featured on finals day include "Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2," "Super Smash Bros. Melee," "Tekken 7," "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and "Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition."