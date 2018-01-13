'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Open Beta Now Available for Those With Early Access

Twitter/@BandaiNamcoUK Promo image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" open beta.

Players who have pre-ordered "Dragon Ball FighterZ" can now download the file for the game's open beta.

As announced last month, pre-ordering "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will grant PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users early access to the public beta of the game. The file can be downloaded through the online stores of PlayStation and Microsoft, and the open beta servers will be live starting Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3 a.m. EST for gamers who have early access.

It is also important to note that players with the pre-ordered copy of the game will have to download the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" Open Beta Early Access DLC aside from the beta client.

Meanwhile, players who have not yet pre-ordered the game can still access the open beta once its general release goes live on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 a.m. EST. The open beta will only be available for a few days, and it is set to end on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 2:59 a.m. EST.

There will be an ample amount of contents available in the open beta, including seven stages that will be available as well in the full version of the game. Players can also access at least 11 playable characters on the open beta, and these are Goku, Vegeta, Adult Gohan, Android 18, Beerus, Cell, Frieza, Kid Buu, Piccolo, Krillin and Nappa. However, there will be more playable characters in the full version of the game, including Android 16, Trunks, Yamcha and Hit.

The game was developed by Arc System Works and will be distributed by Bandai Namco. The main gameplay mechanics include choosing three team members upon starting the game. During battles, however, only one fighter can get into the action while the other two are on the sideline as reserves.

The game will also allow players to perform combination attacks through the "Assist" control, but this is only limited to two playable characters at a time.

Even though the open beta this weekend is not accessible on PC, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will still arrive at the said platform alongside its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts during its full release on Friday, Jan. 26.