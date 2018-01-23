'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date, Guide: Unlocking Super Saiyan, Blue Goku, and Vegeta

The highly anticipated release of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" won't happen until Friday, Jan. 26, for gamers on the PS4, Xbox One and PC. Many players will likely want to do one move right away in unlocking the Super Siayan Blue characters of Goku and Vegeta.

Bandai Namco Entertainment "Dragon Ball FighterZ" finally drops in stores this January.

This trick is possible to attain using three options. The easiest would be if gamers pre-ordered a copy of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as it will come with the unlock codes.

Barring that, however, gamers can still unlock Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta in-game via the Arcade mode. They must succeed in three courses under hard mode and an A-rank.

Gamers need to finish the Extreme Gravity Spaceship course to unlock Super Siayan Blue Vegeta. For Super Saiyan Blue Goku, gamers have to successfully finish the Hyperbolic Time Chamber course.

Amassing around $300,000 to $500,000 Zeni, the in-game currency, will also unlock these special characters. This method is a more time-consuming effort, however, as gamers will have to regularly play to keep earning Zeni.

Players might want to try earning Zeni faster and easier at the practice area. Reports stated that loot boxes here contain about 5,000 Zeni per character for as long as players succeed in completing the combo challenges.

Incidentally, loot boxes on "Dragon Ball FighterZ" come without annoying items, though there are still random goodies. On the flipside, the loot boxes also do not contain cool stuff for now.

Meanwhile, players can also learn their chosen characters' special power moves to increase their chances of beating the enemies, defending themselves during attacks and earning Zeni. They first need to study the Ki Gauge guide at the bottom of the screen to deliver the Special Moves. Once gamers become familiar with the Ki Gauge guide, they can prepare to use the moves to their advantage.

Frieza's power move is called the Death Ball, which will require a Ki Gauge of at least one meter full. Cell uses two moves: the Energy Field, which will also need one meter full, and the Solar Kamehameha, which will need three meters full. For the specific techniques, U.S. Gamer provided a full guide in executing Super Moves for all of the 21 characters.