'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Roster Leak: 3 'Dragon Ball Super' Characters Joining the Game?

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

A brand-new leak has revealed three more characters coming to the highly- anticipated fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

In a scan of the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, Beerus, Hit and Goku Black were all featured as part of the roster even though publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to confirm their addition.

While there is no official confirmation yet, it will be a bigger surprise if these characters do not end up in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" considering how prominent they were in the ongoing anime "Dragon Ball Super."

Goku Black, the evil doppelganger of the hero Goku, and Hit, the powerful warrior from Universe 6, were both introduced on the show. Both characters immediately became fan-favorites. Beerus, on the other hand, also played a significant role in the anime.

Their addition also gives a glimpse of what Bandai Namco Entertainment has in store for the game. Their inclusion hints that, like Bandai Namco's other video game series "Dragon Ball Xenoverse," "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will also be heavy on "Dragon Ball Super" content.

The 21 characters revealed for the game so far showed no sign of the anime being part of it until this leak. If it is anything to go by, the series will still be used a source of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" for its characters.

This is an exciting prospect for gamers especially with the bunch of colorful characters introduced in the ongoing Universe Survival Arc in "Dragon Ball Super." However, it comes as a bummer for those who were hoping to see more classic and beloved characters like Master Roshi and Broly.

It would not be a shock if more characters from the anime will be brought over to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" although for now, nothing is set in stone yet. If the leaked information is accurate, however, fans can expect an official announcement soon.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released Jan. 26 in North America and Europe and on Feb. 1 in Japan.