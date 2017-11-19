'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Roster News: 3 More Characters Announced

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster just got bigger.

Three more playable characters have been added in the roster of the highly anticipated game "Dragon Ball FighterZ," raising the number to 20.

Gotenks, Kid Buu and Adult Gohan are all joining the fun and mayhem in the latest "Dragon Ball" fighting game by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Arc System Works.

A scan of the latest issue of V-Jump magazine picked up by Gematsu reveal the level of power and abilities that gamers can expect of these characters in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

For the uninitiated, the game details the stats of the fighters based on their power, speed, reach, technique and energy. It uses a scale of 1 to 5, the latter being the highest.

For Gotenks, his power level is at 3, matching Adult Gohan's. Kid Buu is the most powerful among the trio with a rating of 4. In terms of speed, all three fighters are on par at 4.

Gotenks is left out in the reach and technique department with only a rating of 1 for the former and 3 on the latter. Adult Gohan and Kid Buu are at 3 and 4, respectively for both categories.

To no one's surprise, energy is where Adult Gohan falls behind in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" with only a rating of 2. Gotenks and Kid Buu double that stat.

Official descriptions for the characters were also provided. As one would expect from Gotenks, the hero's young age does not deter him from sparring with the older bunch:

Unleash special moves with extremely flashy names one after the next! Continuous attacks that put adults to shame, with powerful special moves that don't fail to live up to their name. Use the "Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack" to summon ghosts that deal damage upon impact. Use the Meteor special attack "Charging Ultra Buu Buu Volleyball" to imprison your opponent within multiple rings in the shape of a ball. From there, one of your team members will jump in and start playing volleyball. Finish it off with a spike! The scenes for some of Gotenks' special moves will change depending on the combination of team members.

Meanwhile, much of Kid Buu's advantage in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" lies on his elastic tendencies:

Kid Buu has tricky attacks that make use of his elastic body. Since he has both power and speed, he can be a troublesome foe. He has unpredictable movements, such as stretching into the shape of a ball. His Meteor special attack is "Planet Burst" — that attack that destroys the earth. The opponent stands no chance once it hits.

As for Adult Gohan, experience is what makes him a very difficult fighter to knock down in "Dragon Ball FighterZ":

Borrowing the power of Old Kai, Gohan unlocked his potential. With special attacks, his abilities have significantly improved. Use all of the Ki Gauge to unlock your potential! Depending on the amount of the Ki Gauge consumed, the magnification of Gohan's abilities increase will change. Gohan's Meteor special attack is "Ultimate Kamehameha." Neither its power or number of hits can be compared to the regular Kamehameha.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" releases early next year.