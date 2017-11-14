'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Is a Nintendo Switch Port Coming in the Future?

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is officially set to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One

The Nintendo Switch has established itself as a platform worthy of support, and developers and publishers are taking notice of it. Some notable third-party offerings that are out for Sony's and Microsoft's consoles have already made their way to Nintendo's newest platform. And now, there may be a chance that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be following that same route as well.

More than a few fighting game fans have been clamoring for the 2.5D title to be confirmed for the Switch ever since it was first unveiled.

The call for a Nintendo Switch version only grew even louder once the game was given an official release date for the other platforms.

Again, fans reacting that way should not come as a surprise given the popularity of Nintendo's console, though to this point, the developers and publishers of the game have yet to confirm that they have anything planned for the console.

A new rumor is hinting that will change soon, however.

Over on Reddit, an individual who goes by the username "DasVergeben" shared that a Switch version of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was "in the works."

The Redditor also noted that the Switch version of the 2.5D fighting game was going to arrive later than the ones coming to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with autumn or winter of next year serving as the likely release windows.

"DasVergeben" has a history of leaking information, with Comic Book noting that this individual "has been more than a credible resource in the past."

It would make plenty of sense for the developers and publishers to capitalize on the popularity of the Switch by releasing their game for the console, but with confirmation still unavailable, fans are just going to have to wait and see how things pan out.

While no Switch version is currently set to be released, the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" are already set to be made available on Jan. 26.