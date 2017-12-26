'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: New Clues Regarding DLC Characters May Have Been Discovered

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Eight DLC characters are coming to 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' post-launch

The roster that the game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will feature on launch day is not going to be the same as the one it will have months later.

That is because just as with many other current-gen fighting games, downloadable content fighters are going to be added to the roster post-release.

For this particular title, developers have already confirmed that they are planning to add eight more DLC characters. These characters are also included in the "FighterZ Pass."

At this point, however, developers have yet to confirm the identities of the eight additional characters, but a fan noticed something that could be a hint as to what kinds of DLC fighters will be introduced.

Spotted by EventHubs, Twitter user "@frionel26" posted a screenshot of the upcoming game's character select screen. The characters were arranged on screen in an interesting way, as it seemed like the heroes were located on one side, while the other half of the screen was occupied by characters better known as villains.

The only character placements that seemed to be inconsistent with the heroes/villains pattern were the ones for Android 18 and the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan version of Vegeta. It is possible that Android 18 is depicted more as a villain in the game's main storyline, which could be the reason for why she is on that side. That would leave SSGSS Vegeta's placement as the only one that seems out of line with the rest.

Meanwhile, the reason why the character placements on the select screen are so important is because these could be hints that the DLC characters will be divided evenly between heroes and villains.

There appears to be four more character slots open on the "good" side, and an additional four that are also available on the other side. Introducing four heroes and four villains as post-launch DLC characters would make sense and could also bring a bit more balance to the roster.

Fans should be able to hear more about "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" DLC characters soon, especially since the game itself is already due out on Jan. 26.