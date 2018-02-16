Characters currently not playable in the game among those mentioned in the files

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America More characters are expected to be added to the roster of 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' in the near future

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will add at least eight new characters post-launch, that has been confirmed. But beyond that, developers have yet to reveal more about their downloadable content plans.

More information pertaining to the DLC additions may have just been discovered by a noted data miner, however.

Spotted recently by Shoryuken, data miner "X-Kira" posted pictures which contained the names of characters who were apparently mentioned in the Story Mode, as roster members, and as avatars.

Now, it is worth pointing out that "X-Kira" did not state that the characters mentioned could eventually be added as DLC characters, though the data miner did hint that "the roster of playable DLC is over 20 characters."

So, which names were discovered?

Among the truly interesting names found were those that belonged to Android 17, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Vegito and Zamasu.

As some "Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans may remember, it was not that too long ago when ResetEra member "TDLink" also posted about some data mining finds and those same six characters were unearthed. The ResetEra member also noted that the base versions of Goku and Vegeta could be added to the game as DLC characters as well.

In addition to Android 17, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Vegito and Zamasu, other interesting character names "X-Kira" managed to find belonged to King Cold, Doctor Gero, Videl, Dabura, Pan, Metal Cooler, Bio-Broly, Janemba, Gogeta, Jiren, Toppo, Raditz, Yajirobe, Bojack and Hirudegarn.

Obviously, it is far from confirmed that all those characters will turn up as members of the roster at some point, but it is interesting that developers have already included references to them.

With the game proving to be a hit among fans of the anime and of fighting games too, perhaps the developers may be open to expanding their DLC plans beyond just adding eight more characters.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available in the near future.