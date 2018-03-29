YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America More DLC characters are coming to 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' soon and their identities may already be known

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans have been trying to find out which DLC characters are coming to the game ever since the developers first announced that they would add more roster members post-launch.

The developers have already revealed Bardock and Broly, and both of them are even playable in the game now, but the other six DLC characters have still not been named at this point.

Even though the developers have not named the other six DLC characters just yet, there are fans who believe that they already know who these remaining roster additions thanks to a recent datamining effort.

Spotted by EventHubs, YouTuber and video game modder Mizumi posted a video which details some interesting things that were apparently found in the updated files.

Mizumi details the process for how PC players can find the references.

Now, it is worth noting that the full names of the six other DLC characters possibly coming to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" were not spelled out in the files, but there are some pretty revealing codenames.

So, which are the six other characters potentially coming to the game?

Mizumi hints that the order the codenames are listed in the files may be indicative of when they will be released, and if that's the case, then two characters born from the usage of Potara Earrings may be added next to the roster. The first is Fused Zamasu, who is the result of Goku Black and Future Zamasu pooling together their powers, while the other is Vegito in Super Saiyan Blue form.

Following Fused Zamasu and Vegito Blue may be the base versions of Goku and Vegeta.

Lastly, players may also be getting the "Dragon Ball Super" version of Android 17 as well as Cooler in his final form.

Players appear to be okay with the majority of the potential DLC characters that have been discovered, but many have expressed disappointment after learning that additional forms of Goku and Vegeta may be introduced.

At this point, the roster already features the Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan versions of both Goku and Vegeta, so those characters are well represented.

Instead of the base versions of Goku and Vegeta, fans have suggested other characters who could be worthy additions to the roster such as Kefla and Gogeta.

It is worth remembering of course that the developers themselves have not officially revealed the other DLC characters, so there's still a chance that the recent discoveries made are inaccurate or that perhaps they may change their plans now upon seeing that many fans do not approve of more versions of Goku and Vegeta being added.

The developers have also yet to announce when the next DLC characters will be officially revealed, and given that Bardock and Broly were just added, it may take some time before they share those other revelations.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" has managed to win over fighting game fans with its action-packed gameplay and devotion to the source material, and fans are hoping that it can remain interesting as it receives more DLC.