'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Six of the Eight DLC Characters May Have Already Been Discovered

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Eight DLC characters are coming soon to 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will welcome new downloadable content characters later this year.

Eight of them are expected to be added, and they are included in the previously announced "FighterZ Pass."

The developers have yet to provide any clues related to the identities of these additional characters, but a recent data mining effort may already be filling in the gaps.

Over on ResetEra, member "TDLink" posted about some interesting things found courtesy of a recent data mining dive.

According to the list provided by "TDLink," references to the base versions of Goku and Vegeta have been found in the files along with Broly, Bardock, Zamasu, Vegito who could be in Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form, Cooler and Android 17 in his ranger form.

Notably, the ResetEra member indicated that while six of the characters mentioned above – base Goku and Vegeta, Broly, Bardock, Zamasu and Vegito – are likely going to be DLC characters, it is still unclear if Cooler and Android 17 will be made playable as well.

Apparently, there is a chance that Cooler and Android 17 will just be added as Lobby avatars.

While it is still far from certain that Cooler and Android 17 will join "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster as DLC characters, things may be the opposite for the base versions of Goku and Vegeta.

The post from "TDLink" even contained a 3D model for the base form of Vegeta that was also apparently included in the game's files.

Reactions to the data mining finds were mixed, with some fans expressing their excitement over potential additions like Broly, while others lamented that more character slots may be taken up again by new versions of Goku and Vegeta.

Once again, developers have yet to provide an official list of DLC characters, but some fans will now be likely watching to see if the data mining finds are accurate.