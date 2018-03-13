'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future

Recently discovered islands in the lobby could represent modes that will be added soon

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America New modes could be added to 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' in the future

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is showing the potential to be the first game in the next, great fighting game franchise, and it would seem to be in the best interest of the developers to continue investing in it.

Thus far, developers have already confirmed that they will be adding new playable characters to the roster. It is unclear though if there are other features coming aside from those.

Recent discoveries are hinting that players may indeed be getting more additional features aside from the characters, however.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, a new video posted by "Shesez" revealed some interesting things about the fighting game.

In the YouTuber's new "Boundary Break" video, fans can see that there are some islands in the lobby that are already in the game but are currently inaccessible.

The first island features a golden statue of the character known as Hercule, with the words "Z League" rotating along its edge. EventHubs speculated that this could be some kind of tournament mode and such a feature would seem to fit in well inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

The other hidden island revealed in the video appears to actually be more of a crater with a Saiyan pod in the middle. The words surrounding the crater then suggest that this is for something known as a "Raid Battle."

Raids typically feature multiple players working together to take on a single, powerful opponent. Does this discovery mean that a future downloadable content mode will feature players temporarily working with one another as opposed to competing against each other?

It is hard to tell at this point because developers have not announced plans to add new modes, but players will now want to pay close attention just in case revelations like those are shared.

In the meantime, players can look forward to Bardock, Broly and six other DLC characters being added to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" in the near future.