'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Will Additional Members of the Roster Be Introduced Later This Month?

Developers may be set to reveal more about the game during the upcoming Jump Festa event

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' will be officially released on Jan. 26

"Dragon Ball FighterZ's" official date of arrival is now within sight, but before that day comes, developers may be planning to provide one last big reveal to further excite fans.

Later this month, the folks from Bandai Namco are expected to drop by the Jump Festa event that will be taking place at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, Gematsu reported. There, they are expected to offer fans in attendance a chance to try out the game ahead of its release.

They will also likely show off a new trailer. It is still unclear what this will feature, though the folks from Shoryuken have hinted that it could reveal more characters. As the website pointed out, the developers have followed a pattern of revealing new characters during the middle of the month.

With Jump Festa taking place from Dec. 16 to 17, it is possible that the developers may again adhere to their previously established pattern and use the platform provided by the event to introduce fans to more members of "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster.

If developers are indeed planning on introducing more characters, they certainly have options to choose from.

Should they decide to add some newer faces to the roster, they could then pick out some of the characters from the "Dragon Ball Super" series. Developers could also look into adding some non-canon characters who have still managed to gain quite the following from fans.

It is also possible that the developers could introduce some more entirely original characters, just like they have already done with Android 21.

One more thing, developers will also add more characters to the game post-launch via the "FighterZ Pass," which means that even if some notable names are left off the roster on day one, they may still end up being added eventually.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released on Jan. 26.