'Dragon Ball' Movie 2018 News: 'Maze Runner' Star Dylan O'Brien Wants to Play Goku

Dylan O'Brien, one of the main stars in the "Maze Runner" movie series, is ready to jump to a new project after the franchise wraps up with its last chapter "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." If the actor has a say about it, he wants to play Goku in case another "Dragon Ball" live-action adaptation comes along.

O'Brien has no problem admitting to his love of anime, as he speaks with Comic Book about his next project. With many anime characters that will do well in a live-action adaptation, the actor initially had some trouble picking just one to be his dream role.

Facebook/MazeRunnerMovie/20th Century Fox "Maze Runner" star Dylan O'Brien as Thomas

"There's just so many that I'm obsessed with," he admitted.

With a little prompting from Dexter Darden, one of his co-stars in the movie series, O'Brien was finally reminded of one character he always wanted to do. "You remember, you wanted to be Goku from Dragon Ball Z," Darden reminded him.

"It would have to be Goku," O'Brien confirms, before launching into the character's trademark pose that comes before a Kamehameha attack, a staple move from the Super Saiyan.

With both the "Maze Runner" series and "Dragonball: Evolution" produced by 20th Century Fox, that idea might have a chance to come about someday. It's a slim chance, though, as the earlier "Dragon Ball" live-action movie adaptation starring James Marsters bombed spectacularly with critics and "Dragon Ball" fans in 2009.

For now, fans are already more than happy to follow O'Brien as Thomas in the last part of the "Maze Runner" trilogy that will be showing just before the weekend.

The video below is the final trailer for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," which looks to be the last movie in which fans would see O'Brien as Thomas. The third and final chapter of the "Maze Runner" franchise premieres in the U.S. and elsewhere starting Friday, Jan. 26.