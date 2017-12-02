Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 Spoilers: Universe 4's Missing Fighters To Be Revealed?

Toei Animation Promo image for 'Dragon Ball Super'

The mystery about the two missing fighters of Universe 4 will be finally resolved in episode 119 of "Dragon Ball Super."

After the latest defeat of an entire team in the tournament, reports claimed that a major loss will also happen in the upcoming season.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "A New Victim from Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!," the Tournament of Power is finally in its final phase after the eradication of Universe 6. It also revealed that the fighters of Universe 4 will start an unexpected attack against the heroes of Universe 7.

Based on the information, the two missing fighters from Universe 4 is indeed invisible. This could lead to the defeat of one of the remaining warriors from Universe 7 in an upcoming fight at the tournament.

At the beginning of the Tournament of Power, everyone was shocked when they found out that Universe 4 is only composed of four contestants. But Tien revealed that he can feel a very light presence. This reportedly comes from the warriors named Damom and Gamisaras. These fighters are said to possess the same power as Ant-Man from Marvel Comics. Yet the fighting skills of both fighters remain unknown.

Also, there are no details yet about who among the members of the team from Universe 7 will be eliminated. This means that anyone from Android 18 who were injured during their previous fights could be in danger, including Piccolo, Gohan, Freeza, Vegeta, as well as Android 17. Yet Goku is the one known to have lost a lot of energy after his recent excruciating fights, which could possibly be the reason for his possible elimination from the Tournament of Power.

The episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" is being aired by Crunchyroll every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. On the other hand, Adult Swim airs the episodes with the English translation every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. as part of the Toonami block.