'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 124 Spoilers: It's Time for Frieza to Step Up His Game

(Photo: Toei Animation) A still from "Dragon Ball Super."

The previous "Dragon Ball Super" episode was a major step-up for Vegeta, but the next installment will be big on Frieza.

So far in the Tournament of Power, the intergalactic villain is yet to take anything seriously even in the face of their universe being blown to nothing and a mega-powerful warrior standing in their way.

That's probably because he himself does not mind reducing everything to dust, since it is what he has been doing. Teaming up with his greatest rival Goku is not something he imagined he will ever find himself in anyway.

However, things are about to change in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 titled "A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with his Back to the Wall!!"

Vegeta and Goku are powering up to put up a fight with Jiren, the most powerful member of Universe 11 and perhaps, in the entire galaxy. Now, Frieza will follow suit.

His transformation is not something new though. The baddie will transform to his Golden Frieza form in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 as he takes on Dyspo of Universe 11. Fans can get a glimpse of that in the promo for next week's installment.

Gohan will be helping out during the battle. Even though Dyspo is no Jiren in terms of power, he is still quite an intimidating opponent. In fact, the episode will see Gohan in big trouble as they face him.

The official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 teases:

Goku and Vegeta challenge Jiren together, but even teamed up their attacks have hardly any effect. Instead, Jiren seems to be raising his battle power even higher. Meanwhile, Universe 7's Son Gohan goes to help out Frieza as he battles Universe 11's Dyspo.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 "A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with his Back to the Wall!!" airs Sunday, Jan. 21, on Fuji TV.