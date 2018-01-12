Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 Spoilers: Will Freeza Betray Universe 7?

Toei Animation Promo image for "Dragon Ball Super"

The battle between the remaining participants in the Tournament of Power will intensify in the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

According to the spoilers for the episode titled "Fierce Rush Attack! Gohan's Final Stand!" claimed that Universe 7 members Son Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Son Gohan will face Universe 11's three remaining fighters Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo in another epic battle for the ongoing tournament.

Reports claimed that even if Universe 7 has the advantage of having more members, the warriors from Universe 11 are more powerful since Dyspo is known as fastest being in all the universes while both Jiren and Toppo possess powers that can be compared to the God of Destruction.

Based on the blurb for the episode that was posted on Reddit, both Gohan and Freeza will be in trouble as they face Dypso in the tournament.

The blurb claimed that Gohan will help Freeza in his fight against Dypso. But despite their obvious advantage in numbers, both Universe 7 warriors will find themselves begging for their lives after Dyspo use his light-speed movement.

The spoilers for the episode also said that Freeza will make a tempting proposal to Dyspo for their upcoming battle. He will reportedly tell his Universe 11 opponent to have him resurrected by the Super Dragon Balls if the Universe 11 wins the Tournament of Power. This means that he will have to work with the members of the rival universe to get what he wants, even if it means that he will have to betray his own universe.

Another report claimed that Son Gohan might be eliminated in the upcoming episode because of its title.

The latest episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" airs in Japan every Sunday, while the US and other Western countries could catch up with the new titles through streaming service providers such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.